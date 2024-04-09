EA’s Iron Man Game Gets Update, Is an ‘Important Priority’

EA’s Motive Studio has given an update on its still untitled Iron Man game made in collaboration with Marvel Games. The game is reportedly making significant progress and remains a priority despite the studio now also working on the Battlefield franchise.

Iron Man remains a priority despite Motive’s work on Battlefield

Motive Studio’s General Manager Patrick Klaus updated fans in a blog post on Tuesday. According to Klaus, the studio is setting up a new team to assist Criterion, DICE, and Ripple Effect on the Battlefield Series. The Dead Space remake’s Executive Producer, Philippe Ducharme, and Creative Director, Roman Campos-Oriola, lead that team. However, the studio is still full speed ahead on the Iron Man game and making significant progress.

“In parallel,” Klaus wrote, “development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project, led by Olivier Proulx (Executive Producer) and Ian Frazier (Creative Director). The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I’m very proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far.”

The two sentences don’t contain much information, and the rest of the short post is concerned with Battlefield. However, given the scarcity of updates, it’s at least good to know EA didn’t quietly cancel Motive’s Iron Man. Hopefully, the “excellent progress” means there will be a more detailed update before too long. However, Klaus didn’t give any indication that was the case.

There is not much concrete information on Motive’s upcoming Iron Man game. The studio is most likely using Unreal Engine 5, and EA says it features third-person gameplay and a single-player story. However, EA and Motive have been pretty good at keeping their cards close to their chest.