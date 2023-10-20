EA Iron Man Game’s Release Date Won’t Be Anytime Soon

EA has hinted that its Iron Man game won’t be getting a release date or window anytime soon. Yesterday, developer Motive Studio provided a rare update on its current projects and work pipeline, revealing that it has been fully focused on Iron Man since its Dead Space remake’s successful launch.

EA Motive’s general manager Patrick Klaus said that Iron Man is “still early in pre-production” and the team is in no rush to get it done. The studio is taking its time “to make sure we set the best possible foundation for development.” Iron Man is being built on Unreal Engine 5 and although EA hasn’t mentioned platforms, it’s unlikely to land on last-gen consoles.

“We’re finding so many opportunities to explore story, design and gameplay with Iron Man, and it’s exciting to see the fantasy start coming alive,” Klaus wrote. “Even this early in the process, we’ve put in place a Community Council made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans; as with Dead Space, they’ll be offering feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process.”

After months of rumors, EA announced its Iron Man game in September 2022, and this is the first update we’ve had since.