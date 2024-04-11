Dead Space Franchise ‘On Hold’ Due Remake’s Sales, New Report Claims

Dead Space 4 is increasingly looking like a pipe dream as reliable insider and journalist Jason Schreier reports that the franchise is officially “on hold.” Yesterday, fellow journalist Jeff Grubb claimed that EA was working on a Dead Space 2 remake at one point, but the publisher denied his report. Later, Schreier shed some more light on the rumor and explained where Grubb’s claim stemmed from.

Dead Space remake’s sales mean Dead Space 4 is unlikely to happen

Writing for Bloomberg, Schreier clarified that following the release of Dead Space’s remake, a small team at EA’s Motive Studio began conceiving ideas for a new game. In a follow-up comment on ResetEra, the journalist said that the plans “mostly involved a Dead Space sequel.” Perhaps, Grubb heard the same and assumed that his sources were referring to Dead Space 2.

Whatever the case, Schreier claims that Dead Space 1 remake’s sales didn’t meet EA’s expectations so plans for the new entry — whether it was Dead Space 4 or Dead Space 2 remake — were iced. And since last summer, Motive devs who worked on the January 2023 release have been working on other projects.

Unfortunately, Dead Space remake’s positive reception failed to translate into sales.