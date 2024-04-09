Dead Space Remake Directors Form New Battlefield Team

The directors of Dead Space Remake are forming a new team at EA Motive to help create the next Battlefield game. The game’s Executive Producer Philippe Ducharme and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola will lead the new team that will help DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect create the single-player and multiplayer Battlefield universe.

The next Battlefield game will likely be built on the Frostbite engine

Ducharme and Campos-Oriola have been chosen to lead the new EA Motive team because of “their proven expertise in storytelling, immersive battles, and developing on the Frostbite engine,” at least according to Motive’s GM Patrick Klaus. The specific mention of Frostbite seemingly hints that the next Battlefield game will be developed using that engine.

Few details are known about the next Battlefield game, although EA CEO Andrew Wilson has previously stated it will be a “reimagination” of the franchise with “content as a platform to drive live services over the decades to come.” Battlefield’s GM Byron Beede confirmed this will include connected multiplayer experiences and single-player.

While players wait for more details on the new game, Beede also detailed the future of Battlefield 2042. The game’s seventh season launched last month, bringing a new map, vehicle, and weapons. A revamped map based on the Stadium location from Hourglass, two themed events, a new weapon, and a new vehicle are due to arrive later in the season, but this will be the last seasonal content to be released.

Battlefield 2042 will still receive updates with bug fixes, new in-game challenges, events, and modes. However, the team is shifting its main resources and focus to the next Battlefield game.

Meanwhile, EA Motive will also continue to work on its Iron Man game, which is an “important priority” for the studio. The game recently hit a major internal milestone and is making excellent progress.