Battlefield Fans Already Worried About Next Game Following EA Statement

Battlefield fans are already worried about the yet-to-be-announced new game after EA CEO Andrew Wilson provided an update on the title in a recent earnings call. According to Wilson, the next Battlefield will be a “reimagination” of the franchise.

Why fans are worried about the new Battlefield game

Wilson said that Electronic Arts is aiming for Battlefield to be a “truly connected ecosystem.” Fans are concerned because the company made similar statements in the past, only for Battlefield 2042 to land with a thud. EA eventually admitted that it failed to meet fan expectations.

“We’re hard at work on a new experience from The Sims that will transform what players can do with creativity, a sprawling action-adventure Iron Man game, a reimagination of Battlefield as a truly connected ecosystem, and the expansion of the Apex Legends universe across platforms, geographies, and modalities of play,” Wilson said (via SeekingAlpha).

Despite Battlefield 2042’s shortcomings, EA believes that DICE has turned the game around. Previously, Wilson said that the next game will be “a meaningful part” of EA’s future.

At the moment, it’s unclear what any of this means. The upcoming title has yet to be unveiled and only time will add context to Wilson’s comments.