EA Play Subscription Prices Increasing

Electronic Arts has told subscribers it is increasing the prices of EA Play subscriptions. Both monthly and annual subscriptions will be rising in price for the standard EA Play tier on all platforms, while PC players will also see the cost of EA Play Pro subscriptions rise proportionally.

The new EA Play subscription prices

While the price increases in the US are still chunky, they seem more severe in other countries. The standard EA Play monthly subscription is increasing by $1 / £2. This brings the price from $4.99 / £3.99 per month to $5.99 / £5.99. Meanwhile, annual subscriptions are increasing by $10 / £16. This brings the price from $29.99 / £19.99 per year to $39.99 / £35.99, nearly doubling the price in the UK.

The EA Play Pro subscription, which is only available through the EA app on PC, will see its prices increase more proportionally. The monthly subscription is increasing by $2 / £2 from $14.99 / £14.99 per month to $16.99 / £16.99. The annual subscription price has gone up by $20 / £20 from $99.99 / £89.99 per year to $119.99 / £109.99.

In an email sent to EA Play subscribers, players were told that “any new subscription purchases will be charged at the new prices.” However, those who have stacked their membership until a date in the future have been told “this price increase will not take effect until your next renewal date.”

While EA didn’t reveal a reason for the increase, GamesIndustry.biz was told the changes are being made to reflect changes in currency value and to bring fees in line with market value. EA Play isn’t the only subscription to increase in price recently. Sony increased the price of all tiers of PS Plus back in September, while Xbox Game Pass prices increased back in June.