EA’s Black Panther and Iron Man Games May Be Open World

It looks like Electronic Arts‘ Black Panther and Iron Man games will be open world, or feature open world elements, at the very least. Fans have spotted a pair of job descriptions for the games suggesting as much. Black Panther is in development at Cliffhanger Games whereas Iron Man is in development at EA Motive.

EA has yet to confirm if Black Panther and Iron Man are open world

EA has revealed little about both Marvel games beyond initial announcements and brief development updates. However, the job description for a Principal Sandbox Designer at Black Panther studio Cliffhanger reveals that the developer is looking for someone with knowledge and experience of “evolving” open worlds.

The successful candidate will be “instrumental in designing and populating encounters, systems, and gameplay within a dynamic and evolving open world,” EA says. The role draws upon “a deep understanding of technical design principles and a passion for creating immersive sandbox experiences.”

As for Iron Man, a job description for Senior Technical Artist spotted by folks over at Geekinout states that the job holder will “help oversee the rendering related aspects of an open world action adventure AAA title.”

EA recently said that Iron Man is an “important priority” for Motive.