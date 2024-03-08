Spider-Man 2 PS5 Update Accidentally Confirms DLC Leak

The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update for the PS5 has ended up confirming prior leaks of unannounced upcoming DLC. As reported yesterday, the update somehow launched with the game’s debug mode, scouring which has allowed players to see an entire villian arc that was previously referenced in a leaked Insomniac Games presentation.

What we know about Spider-Man 2’s upcoming DLC

Those who have yet to play Spider-Man 2 or don’t want the surprise element to be ruined should X out now.

Reddit user rodviguez decided not to heed Insomniac’s warnings against accessing Spider-Man 2’s debug mode and found a menu for “Beetle Villain Arc” that contains the following sections:

Beetle Janice Intro

Beetle Reveal

Beetle Construction

Beetle Ambush

Beetle Battlefield

Beetle Bridge

Beetle Convoy

Beetle Hostages

Beetle Boss

The internal Insomniac presentation that was leaked as part of last December’s ransomware attack labeled this content “Beetle Infestation.” The DLC is supposed to include an open world mission and a boss fight.

Since things often change during the course of development, we can’t say if Insomniac still plans to release this DLC or not. However, considering this menu was found in Spider-Man 2’s latest update, there’s reason to believe that the developer is actively working on it.