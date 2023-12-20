Spider-Man 2 Reportedly Getting Several Free DLCs

The recent Insomniac Games hack has revealed some of the studio’s plans for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLC. Unless those plans have changed, the game is expected to receive three free DLC packs.

What we know about the leaked Spider-Man 2 DLC

The three DLC packs mentioned in an internal Insomniac Games presentation are called Beetle Infestation, Extreme Carnage, and Spider-Verse Anomaly. Both Beetle Infestation and Extreme Carnage are supposed to include an open world mission and a boss fight each, whereas Spider-Verse Anomaly was planned to be a Sony Pictures crossover with Spider-Verse NPCs and villains, a Spider-Verse mission, and a Spider-Verse visual filter.

It’s unclear if these plans have since changed. The leaked roadmap of Insomniac Games titles does not include information on DLC and add-ons, but it does reveal a Venom spinoff akin to Miles Morales that’ll tie both Spider-Man 2 and the upcoming Spider-Man 3 together.

There are three concept images of the aforementioned DLCs that are included in the leaked presentation, which can be found hosted over on ResetEra. Some websites have reported that Insomniac plans an online mode for Spider-Man 2, but we have seen no confirmation of this thus far. However, we did find information pertaining to a possibly canned stand-alone Spider-Man multiplayer game.