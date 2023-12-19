Report: Marvel’s Venom, X-Men, and Spider-Man 3 Games in Development at Insomniac

Data leaked by hackers has revealed that Insomiac Games is working on Marvel’s Venom, X-Men, and Spider-Man 3 games. While Spider-Man 3 was a given, and a Venom game was previously teased, the existence of X-Men has taken fans by surprise.

Internal documents leaked by hackers reveal that following Spider-Man 2, Insomniac plans to release Venom: Lethal Protector — which seems to be a spin-off akin to Spider-Man: Miles Morales — that’ll serve as a bridge between Spider-Man 2 and 3. This game is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

Then comes Marvel’s Wolverine, the entire plot and footage of which was leaked earlier today. Production seems well underway on this title, and it’s expected to be released in 2026. Insomniac Games will then move on to Spider-Man 3, which was inevitable given the success of the first two games. The third entry is expected in 2028. Last but not least, Insomniac plans to release an X-Men game in 2030.

Leaked documents also reveal that the aforementioned games will remain PlayStation console exclusive. A specific platform isn’t mentioned, but we expect them to release on both the PS5 and PS6, given their expected release windows.