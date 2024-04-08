Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 DLC Villain Concept Art Leaked

Hackers revealed the existence of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s planned DLC packs late last year, with a recent update accidentally confirming the leak. Fans who have been following the story already know that the new DLC revolved around supervillain The Beetle. However, a subsequent leak gives players a good idea of what this new antagonist will look like.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Beetle concept art leaked

Reddit user KekanKok shared The Beetle’s concept art on Saturday. While the image was removed, Twitter user @Immortal_Boss73 also posted on the platform. The recent update leak indicated that Spider-Man 2 uses the Janice Lincoln incarnation of The Beetle. However, her design also seems to draw inspiration from The Beetle’s previous power-armored versions.

?The concept art of the main DLC villain of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Beetle, was leaked#SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/YptGG5Vue6 — Immortals_BigBoss (@Immortal_Boss73) April 7, 2024

Several characters have taken the mantle of Beetle since their first introduction in 1964. Abner Jenkins is the first and arguably the best-known character to use the title. However, Janice Lincoln, daughter of the villain Tombstone, has been the Beetle in the comics since 2010. It’s, therefore, not surprising that she would be the basis for the version players encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment releases Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 last October. Despite the number, it’s technically the third game in the series, doubling as a sequel to 2020’s Miles Morales spinoff. The game sees Peter and Miles battling the villain Kraven the Hunter, and Peter infected with the Venom symbiote.

In addition to the many positive reviews, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 earned several awards and nominations. These include winning the DICE awards for Animation, Audio Design, Character, Music, Technical Achievement, and Action Game of the Year.