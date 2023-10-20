Insomniac Games Comments on Possibility of Venom Spin-off Game

Insomniac Games has commented on the possibility of a post Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 spin-off featuring Venom. The studio was directly quizzed about a potential spin-off, in response to which senior narrative director Jon Paquette teased that it might happen if fans want it bad enough.

Spider-Man 2 Venom spin-off could be similar in scope to Miles Morales

During an interview with Insider, Paquette was asked if we can expect a spin-off akin to Miles Morales, which went on to become a commercial hit for Insomniac Games despite being much smaller in scope than 2019’s Spider-Man.

“So, here’s what we’re doing. We’re focused on Spider-Man 2 and what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna wait to see how the fans react,” Paquette said. “We’re gonna listen to the fans and we’re gonna ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?'”

Paquette suggested that it’ll be a long time before fans see any spin-offs, though. He told Insider that post-launch meetings with the development team will reconvene after they’ve had time to “sleep and take vacations.” With the holidays approaching, suffice to say it’ll be a while before this conversation happens.

For now, Insomniac Games is busy working on post-launch support for Spider-Man 2.