Spider-Man 2 PS5 Won’t Have New Game Plus, Other Features at Launch

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive features like New Game Plus in a post-launch update. Yesterday, the studio encouraged players with physical copies to download the day-one patch before starting their adventure and later confirmed that NG+ won’t be available at launch.
Insomniac Games already working on Spider-Man 2 post-launch update
Over on Twitter, community director James Stevenson responded to a fan who quizzed about NG+ as well as mission replay, revealing that Insomniac is already working on an update for those features.
A small number of players expressed their disappointment over NG+ not being available right out of the gate, prompting Stevenson to remind them that the original game didn’t receive NG+ until six weeks after launch.
In responding to fans, Stevenson also suggested that dynamic day/night and weather cycle will be included in a post-launch update.
As for what’s included in the day-one patch, as previously detailed, players can expect more polish and additional accessibility options.
Spider-Man 2 will finally release this Friday, October 20. Some players have already managed to get their hands on the game, and Insomniac has warned that it’ll continue to issue copyright strikes against videos that are uploaded prior to launch.