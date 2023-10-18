Spider-Man 2 PS5 Won’t Have New Game Plus, Other Features at Launch

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive features like New Game Plus in a post-launch update. Yesterday, the studio encouraged players with physical copies to download the day-one patch before starting their adventure and later confirmed that NG+ won’t be available at launch.

Over on Twitter, community director James Stevenson responded to a fan who quizzed about NG+ as well as mission replay, revealing that Insomniac is already working on an update for those features.

No – we’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1 — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 17, 2023

A small number of players expressed their disappointment over NG+ not being available right out of the gate, prompting Stevenson to remind them that the original game didn’t receive NG+ until six weeks after launch.

NG+ was not a Day 1 feature for the original game. We added New Game+ about 6 weeks after launch — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 17, 2023

In responding to fans, Stevenson also suggested that dynamic day/night and weather cycle will be included in a post-launch update.

because game dev isn't simple, nor easy — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 17, 2023

As for what’s included in the day-one patch, as previously detailed, players can expect more polish and additional accessibility options.

Spider-Man 2 will finally release this Friday, October 20. Some players have already managed to get their hands on the game, and Insomniac has warned that it’ll continue to issue copyright strikes against videos that are uploaded prior to launch.