Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Day-One Update Adds Accessibility Options

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes a day-one PlayStation 5 update for “notable enhancements” and more accessibility features.

Developer Insomniac Games posted to its X/Twitter account explaining the functions of the update. Players with a physical copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t need to install the patch to play. While not required, Insomniac recommends players do so prior to playing the first mission.

What’s in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s First Patch

“The disc contained the entire game and is playable from start to finish with no patch or online requirement,” Insomniac wrote. “But for the best experience, we highly encourage physical/disc-based players to download update version 1.001.002 on launch day — prior to experiencing the opening of the game for the first time.” Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 digital players automatically receive the patch as the pre-loaded version.

Most of the update appears to refine the game’s opening sequences and “polish to the gold master version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.” The message also notes additional accessibility features. However, it does not go into detail on what those are. Previously, reports from Washington Post’s Gene Park indicated that the game includes an option to skip puzzles. As with the first game, the sequel consists of sections with various puzzles players must solve. The game offers the opportunity to skip them if players wish.

Early reviews hail it the greatest superhero game of all time. Based on current reviews, it has become one of Insomniac’s highest-rated games ever, sitting at 91/100 on Metacritic and OpenCritic. The last time Insomniac hit such high praise came nearly 20 years ago with 2004’s Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20 exclusively on Sony‘s PlayStation 5. While Insomniac still needs to work on updates and patches for the game, the next title in the pipeline is the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine. That game still has no release window.