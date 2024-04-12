Ratchet & Clank Makes Bouncer Preorder Bonus DLC Free on 8th Anniversary

Sony and Insomniac Games released the Ratchet & Clank remake on April 12, 2016. Eight years later, fans can get their hands on the preorder bonus bouncer weapon for free.

Ratchet & Clank preorder weapon now free

“Bounce back to Ratchet & Clank (2016) for its 8th anniversary,” Insomniac Games wrote on Twitter. “To celebrate, the Bouncer is now available to download at no additional cost.” The tweet also encourages PlayStation 5 players to check out the game’s next-gen enhancements, including the new 60 FPS framerate.

Complete your arsenal and revisit the re-imagining of the duo's first outing, now in 60fps on PlayStation 5 (via update)! #RatchetPS4 pic.twitter.com/4VX4d1D4Lx — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 12, 2024

The Bouncer launches a large bouncing bomb, which then explodes into multiple smaller exploding bomblets. The 2003 PS2 game Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando introduced the weapon. Previously, players in the 2016 game could only get the Bouncer as a preorder bonus. However, they can now claim it as a free DLC from the PlayStation Store. Players can then acquire it in-game from Gadgetron vendors for 100 bolts.

The 2016 remake saw a generally positive reception upon its release. Because it serves as a tie-in to the 2016 film, developers changed significant aspects of the game’s plot. These include rewriting many main characters and changing Ratchet’s relationship with Clank to resemble later games. However, most players were happy with the remake, even if longtime fans didn’t agree with many changes.

Insomniac followed it up with Rift Apart last year, a sequel to 2013’s Into the Nexus, which had been the last completely new game in the series. Insomniac is also reportedly planning another new Ratchet & Clank game, with a leaked roadmap projecting a 2029 release date.