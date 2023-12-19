New Ratchet and Clank Game Reportedly in Development

Documents leaked by hackers have revealed that Insomniac Games is working on a new Ratchet and Clank game. However, fans will have to wait a while for this one because it looks like Insomniac is aiming to release the game on the PS6.

According to a leaked roadmap of Insomniac Games projects, Ratchet and Clank is currently slated for release sometime in 2029. The game will follow several Marvel projects, including a Venom spi-noff of sorts, Wolverine, and Spider-Man 3. Given this release window, we expect Ratchet and Clank to target a PS6 launch, and if Insomniac’s history is any indication, this won’t be a cross-gen title, but that could change.

Following Ratchet and Clank, Insomniac will release a Marvel’s X-Men game, the existence of which was leaked earlier today for the first time. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of a new Resistance game or Sunset Overdrive anywhere in Insomniac’s pipeline, and we won’t see a new, original IP from the studio until at least 2031-2032.

Unless a different studio is tasked with making (or remaking) Resistance and Sunset Overdrive, it is probably suffice to say that these IPs have been shelved.