New Ratchet and Clank Game Reportedly in Development

Documents leaked by hackers have revealed that Insomniac Games is working on a new Ratchet and Clank game. However, fans will have to wait a while for this one because it looks like Insomniac is aiming to release the game on the PS6.
New Ratchet and Clank game’s release date window is pretty far out
According to a leaked roadmap of Insomniac Games projects, Ratchet and Clank is currently slated for release sometime in 2029. The game will follow several Marvel projects, including a Venom spi-noff of sorts, Wolverine, and Spider-Man 3. Given this release window, we expect Ratchet and Clank to target a PS6 launch, and if Insomniac’s history is any indication, this won’t be a cross-gen title, but that could change.
Following Ratchet and Clank, Insomniac will release a Marvel’s X-Men game, the existence of which was leaked earlier today for the first time. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of a new Resistance game or Sunset Overdrive anywhere in Insomniac’s pipeline, and we won’t see a new, original IP from the studio until at least 2031-2032.
Unless a different studio is tasked with making (or remaking) Resistance and Sunset Overdrive, it is probably suffice to say that these IPs have been shelved.