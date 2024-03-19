Koei Tecmo Hopes to Sell 5 Million Copies of Rise of the Ronin

Sony and Team Ninja’s Rise of the Ronin launches a PlayStation 5 exclusive on Friday. Team Ninja’s parent company, Koei Tecmo, has some big aspirations for the upcoming game, with a target of 5 million copies sold.

Koei Tecmo expressed this goal in a recent post explaining the company’s short and long-term goals and strategies. It lists a “5 million package game (new IP)” under the heading “Priority goals.” The statement doesn’t mention Rise of the Ronin, but it’s the only upcoming game from a Koei Tecmo studio that fits that description.

While AAA games from established franchises routinely sell tens of millions of copies, 5 million is quite ambitious for Team Ninja. The studio’s previous game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, sold around 1 million units as of April 2023. Meanwhile, Koei Tecmo says Nioh sold about 2.5 million, while the entire Ninja Gaiden series sold about 6.8 million. So, while it’s not impossible, selling that many copies will be a significant accomplishment for the studio. Still, if nothing else, it suggests that Koei Tecmo has a lot of faith in Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin takes players to Japan in the year 1863. Players will explore the final years of the Tokugawa Shogunate from the perspective of a masterless samurai, shaping their destiny through a dynamic story. They’ll wield weapons ranging from katanas to revolvers and explore cities like Kyoto, Yokohama, and Edo (modern-day Tokyo). PS5 users can pre-order the Standard edition for $69.99 or the Deluxe edition for $79.99.