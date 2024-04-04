Helldivers 2 New Democratic Detonation Warbond Arrives Soon

The new Helldivers 2 premium Democratic Detonation Warbond will make its way to the game soon. The Warbond will focus on “explosive weapons, fierce armor, super-slick capes and sweet emotes” when it is released next week.

The Democratic Detonation Warbond will be released on April 11. Like all premium warbonds, it can be purchased from the Destroyer’s Acquisitions panel using Super Credits. While these are available from the in-game store using real currency, they can also be earned during gameplay.

While Arrowhead Game Studios didn’t reveal the emotes that players will find in the Warbond next week, these are the explosive weapons, fierce armor, and super-slick capes that will be included:

Firepower

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle – deliver righteous judgment to your enemies with accuracy. This armour-penetrating assault rifle is best used against smaller groups.

R-36 Eruptor Rifle – keep your distance… this bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. All directions. Even your face.

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow – Kaboom! Enjoy powerful exploding bolts that dish out max damage upon direct impact. Gravity must be accounted for when aiming.

Secondary Weapons & Utility Booster

G-123 Thermite Grenade – this little beauty can stick to surfaces before burning up to a toasty 2000°C.

GP-31 Grenade Pistol – does what it says on the label – a pistol that fires grenades. Don’t forget to reload between shots though.

Expert Extraction Pilot Booster – need to get out of a jam fast? This booster lowers the time it takes for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon. Home in time for dinner.

Armor

CE-27 Ground Breaker Medium Armor – “The ground is just another obstacle that hasn’t yet been cleared.” – SGM Janet Jones, Excavation Corps Founder.

CE-07 Demolition Specialist Light Armor – originally worn by Lunar terraformers, this suit can withstand rapid changes in pressure, heat, and personal velocity.

FS-55 Devastator Heavy Armor – domestic versions of this armor allow colonial farmers to safely plant crops and mines side-by-side while staying in one piece.

Capes

Harbinger of True Equality

Eagle’s Fury

Freedom’s Tapestry

The new Warbond is a premium addition to the game, but those not wanting to pay out for the extra equipment can still benefit from future free story updates. The game’s latest update arrived just a couple of days ago and added new planetary hazards as well as increased the player level cap.