Helldivers 2 Warbonds Will Not Be Pay-to-Win

Arrowhead Game Studios has detailed the Helldivers 2 Warbonds live service system but insists that it is not pay-to-win. While players will get one of the Warbonds as a gift from Super Earth, the rest will need to be purchased using Super Credits.

What are Helldivers 2 Warbonds?

Warbonds are “a treasure chest full of toys” according to Deputy Game Director Sagar Beroshi. Each Warbond is like a Battle Pass where there are multiple pages of unlockable content that can be unlocked using medals earned during play. Medals are earned by exploring the environment and completing objectives, missions, and operations.

Players will start off with the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond that is gifted to them by Super Earth. However, other premium Warbonds will need to be unlocked using Super Credits. While these can be discovered in missions by exploring points of interest, they can also be purchased from the in-game store using real currency. Despite this, “the Warbonds are NOT a pay-to-win, FOMO-driven [Fear of Missing Out] system”.

The thing that sets Warbonds apart from the usual Battle Pases, though, is that they won’t expire. Beroshi explained that they “will not retire earlier Warbonds as new ones are released” and they can be picked up and completed at any time.

The game will launch on February 8 with the aforementioned free Warbond and the premium Steeled Veterans Warbond. The latter includes new armor sets, capes, pistol, grenade, and primary weapons like the JAR-5 Dominator and the SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary. Those who have purchased the Super Citizen Edition will get the Steeled Veterans Warbond for free too.

Super Credits can also be used to purchase other items from the Acquisition Center Superstore. The Superstore items will rotate and include sets of armor, although it’s unclear whether anything else will be available there.