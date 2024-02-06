Helldivers 2 Will Get Free Post-Launch Story Updates

Helldivers 2 will be getting free story updates as part of its roadmap of extra post-launch content. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios was vague on what these updates will include, but the Galactic War looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Once players have finished the game’s story, the events during the Galactic War will be expanded through a series of free post-launch updates where the “universe of Helldivers 2 will grow and change“. The gameplay will be tweaked with new tools, new challenges, and new threats. One of those that has already been revealed will be the EXO-44 walker which is due to arrive soon after launch.

A brand new trailer was released today that also details the story so far for those who haven’t played Helldivers. Helldivers 2 is set a century after the end of Helldivers. Super Earth was victorious in the Galactic War against the Terminids, Cyborgs, and Illuminates. After peace and prosperity set in, the Helldivers were decommissioned.

During a period called The Great Democratization, the technology captured from the Illuminates was used to colonize Super Earth. This technology is fueled by a substance known as E-710 and it can be harvested from decomposing Terminid bodies. As such, industrial-scale Terminid farms were constructed.

Peace and prosperity were broken when the Terminids escaped and the Super Earth Armed Forces couldn’t recapture them. When a new but strangely familiar Automaton enemy also appears, the Helldivers are remobilized to help the struggling Armed Forces.

The story will be shaped as players complete global, time-sensitive Major Orders and at least some of the future story updates are likely to come in this form. For now, players can prepare for battle by preloading the game before its launch on February 8.