Marvel 6v6 Hero Shooter Marvel Rivals Announced (Updated)

Update:

Marvel Rivals has officially been announced, confirming the leak below. However, console launch and release date were not confirmed. Check out a trailer below.

Original story

Rumor has it that an Overwatch-style Marvel 6v6 hero shooter, titled Marvel Rivals, is set to be announced today. We already know that a Marvel game reveal is scheduled today, as The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley teased an announcement for 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

What we know about Marvel’s Overwatch-like shooter, Marvel Rivals

The first mention of Marvel Rivals came from known leaker Kurakasis, who has a pretty decent track record. According to them, the game is a AAA multiplayer first-person shooter developed by NetEase for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

Then, a website called The Streamr claimed to have obtained exclusive information about Marvel Rivals. According to them, the screenshots that they have seen suggest a third-person shooter, not FPS. It’ll be similar to Overwatch, except that it’ll be a 6v6 shooter.

An update on an unannounced Marvel game that I first reported in January, titled 'Marvel Rivals':



Developed by NetEase Games



Most likely (more below) a AAA multiplayer FPS set in the Marvel universe



PC, mobile and consoles



Announcement this year pic.twitter.com/GJxF0D28S0 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) March 21, 2024

The Streamr claims that Marvel Rivals aesthetically looks similar to Valorant and may come with the following characters (subject to change):

Doctor Strange

Scarlet Witch

Iron Man

Luna Snow

Punisher

Rocket

Groot

Loki

Spider-Man

Hulk

Magik

Magneto

Mantis

Storm

Peni Parker

Black Panther

Star Lord

Namor

Thor

The Streamr also disclosed two modes — Escort and King of the Hill — and two maps. One of the maps that is called Odin’s Vault, and the other is based on a real city. The website further claims that “environmental destruction is a big part of the game.”

As for a release date, Marvel Rivals is reportedly in pre-alpha, with a release expected sometime in 2025.