Marvel shooter game, Marvel Rivals

Marvel 6v6 Hero Shooter Marvel Rivals Announced (Updated)

By Zarmena Khan

Update:

Marvel Rivals has officially been announced, confirming the leak below. However, console launch and release date were not confirmed. Check out a trailer below.

Original story

Rumor has it that an Overwatch-style Marvel 6v6 hero shooter, titled Marvel Rivals, is set to be announced today. We already know that a Marvel game reveal is scheduled today, as The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley teased an announcement for 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

What we know about Marvel’s Overwatch-like shooter, Marvel Rivals

The first mention of Marvel Rivals came from known leaker Kurakasis, who has a pretty decent track record. According to them, the game is a AAA multiplayer first-person shooter developed by NetEase for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

Then, a website called The Streamr claimed to have obtained exclusive information about Marvel Rivals. According to them, the screenshots that they have seen suggest a third-person shooter, not FPS. It’ll be similar to Overwatch, except that it’ll be a 6v6 shooter.

The Streamr claims that Marvel Rivals aesthetically looks similar to Valorant and may come with the following characters (subject to change):

  • Doctor Strange
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Iron Man
  • Luna Snow
  • Punisher
  • Rocket
  • Groot
  • Loki
  • Spider-Man
  • Hulk
  • Magik
  • Magneto
  • Mantis
  • Storm
  • Peni Parker
  • Black Panther
  • Star Lord
  • Namor
  • Thor

The Streamr also disclosed two modes — Escort and King of the Hill — and two maps. One of the maps that is called Odin’s Vault, and the other is based on a real city. The website further claims that “environmental destruction is a big part of the game.”

As for a release date, Marvel Rivals is reportedly in pre-alpha, with a release expected sometime in 2025.

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

