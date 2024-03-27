Marvel 6v6 Hero Shooter Marvel Rivals Announced (Updated)

Update:
Marvel Rivals has officially been announced, confirming the leak below. However, console launch and release date were not confirmed. Check out a trailer below.
Original story
Rumor has it that an Overwatch-style Marvel 6v6 hero shooter, titled Marvel Rivals, is set to be announced today. We already know that a Marvel game reveal is scheduled today, as The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley teased an announcement for 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.
What we know about Marvel’s Overwatch-like shooter, Marvel Rivals
The first mention of Marvel Rivals came from known leaker Kurakasis, who has a pretty decent track record. According to them, the game is a AAA multiplayer first-person shooter developed by NetEase for consoles, PC, and mobile devices.
Then, a website called The Streamr claimed to have obtained exclusive information about Marvel Rivals. According to them, the screenshots that they have seen suggest a third-person shooter, not FPS. It’ll be similar to Overwatch, except that it’ll be a 6v6 shooter.
The Streamr claims that Marvel Rivals aesthetically looks similar to Valorant and may come with the following characters (subject to change):
- Doctor Strange
- Scarlet Witch
- Iron Man
- Luna Snow
- Punisher
- Rocket
- Groot
- Loki
- Spider-Man
- Hulk
- Magik
- Magneto
- Mantis
- Storm
- Peni Parker
- Black Panther
- Star Lord
- Namor
- Thor
The Streamr also disclosed two modes — Escort and King of the Hill — and two maps. One of the maps that is called Odin’s Vault, and the other is based on a real city. The website further claims that “environmental destruction is a big part of the game.”
As for a release date, Marvel Rivals is reportedly in pre-alpha, with a release expected sometime in 2025.