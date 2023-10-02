Report: Marvel Making Changes to Games Division After Numerous Flops

A known insider has claimed that Marvel is making significant internal changes to its games division after numerous high-profile flops. Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man series has been the only Marvel success story in recent years when it comes to games, reportedly prompting the company to push for change.

A number of AAA Marvel games flopped in recent years

Following the de-listing of Crystal Dynamics-developed and Square Enix-published Marvel’s Avengers, a Twitter user shared an entire list of Marvel titles that either commercially bombed or were shut down. In response, known insider CanWeGetSomeToast tweeted that the company is “painfully aware” of all the flops and is now pushing for something “big” with Electronic Arts’ Black Panther and Iron Man games.

Marvel is PAINFULLY aware of how their video games division hasn’t been reaching its potential overall.



There have been whispers of an internal shift for Marvel to focus on games. The new EA Black Panther and Iron Man games will be the start of a push for something BIG. https://t.co/mFp2DQVYFH pic.twitter.com/AwSgGXMGTz — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 30, 2023

CanWeGetSomeToast usually focuses on other entertainment leaks and reports, so this tweet is an outlier for them. As usual, take it with a grain of salt, but given the state of Marvel games, this report doesn’t strike us as odd.

EA and Insomniac aren’t the only AAA game companies working on Marvel properties. Former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig is currently producing a Captain America/Black Panther video game at Skydance New Media. And following the release of Spider-Man 2 this month, Insomniac will move on to Wolverine.