Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Teases Next Big Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, fresh off its critically acclaimed and award-winning title, teased its next big game.

Larian Studios posted to X (formerly Twitter) about its eight nominations for The Game Awards, including Game of the Year. Ultimately, it tied with Alan Wake 2 for most nominations, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 close behind at seven. Larian founder and CEO Swen Vincke retweeted the post, adding, “This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little ‘niche rpg’ make such waves is very motivating.”

This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little “niche rpg” make such waves is very motivating. I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it. https://t.co/b6fBssUF7n — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) November 14, 2023

Vincke continued, teasing Larian’s plans for its follow-up title. “I wish I could tell you about our next big game but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it.”

While Vincke remained tight-lipped about additional details, several people commented that they’d “be there” for whatever Larian produces following Baldur’s Gate 3’s massive success.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Critical Success

Baldur’s Gate 3 initially released under Early Access in October 2020. Over the next few years, Larian added new content and adjusted some aspects following player input. In August 2023, it launched in full for PC. A PlayStation 5 port came out a month later after a delay to clean up some issues. At the time of writing, the Xbox Series X|S port has yet to release, though Larian teased an incoming update this week.

Recently, Larian Studios took home seven Golden Joystick awards for Baldur’s Gate 3, including Ultimate Game Of The Year, PC Game Of The Year, and Studio Of The Year. It received similar nominations for The Game Awards. Along with the aforementioned Game of the Year nomination, Baldur’s Gate 3 also received nods for Best RPG, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Community Support, Best Multiplayer, and Best Performance for Neil Newbon as Astarion.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC and PlayStation 5.