Santa Monica Studio’s New PS5 Game Seems to Be Coming Together Nicely

It’s no secret that God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is working on a new PS5 game, but the developer has yet to unveil the project. As fans clamour for information — especially in light of recent PlayStation job cuts and game cancellations — creative director Cory Barlog has provided a bit of an update.
What we know about Santa Monica Studio’s new PS5 game
Barlog took to Twitter to reveal that “some early things” are coming together quite nicely on his project, indicating that the game may still be in early development.
Clues pieced together by fans from previous reports and job descriptions suggest that Santa Monica’s new game may be an RPG or have RPG elements. There were also rumors that the developer was working on a sci-fi IP but there have been speculations that this project may have been canceled.
Back in February, Sony Interactive Entertainment trademarked something titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet under categories for video game software. It’s widely assumed that this is a new PlayStation Studios IP. Given the title, some fans are convinced that this is Santa Monica’s mystery PS5 game. However, there’s no indication of this at present, and considering there are multiple PlayStation developers working on new IP, Intergalactic can’t be narrowed down to Santa Monica Studio.