Santa Monica Studio’s New PS5 Game Seems to Be Coming Together Nicely

It’s no secret that God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is working on a new PS5 game, but the developer has yet to unveil the project. As fans clamour for information — especially in light of recent PlayStation job cuts and game cancellations — creative director Cory Barlog has provided a bit of an update.

What we know about Santa Monica Studio’s new PS5 game

Barlog took to Twitter to reveal that “some early things” are coming together quite nicely on his project, indicating that the game may still be in early development.

seeing some early things coming together on this thing I am working on right now and GOD DAMN the people I get to work with at @SonySantaMonica are just fucking beyond brilliant.



video games are cool.? pic.twitter.com/oJAyxgfd9X — golrab of the frost (@corybarlog) March 22, 2024

Clues pieced together by fans from previous reports and job descriptions suggest that Santa Monica’s new game may be an RPG or have RPG elements. There were also rumors that the developer was working on a sci-fi IP but there have been speculations that this project may have been canceled.

Back in February, Sony Interactive Entertainment trademarked something titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet under categories for video game software. It’s widely assumed that this is a new PlayStation Studios IP. Given the title, some fans are convinced that this is Santa Monica’s mystery PS5 game. However, there’s no indication of this at present, and considering there are multiple PlayStation developers working on new IP, Intergalactic can’t be narrowed down to Santa Monica Studio.