Unannounced PlayStation Game ‘Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet’ Trademarked

Sony Interactive Entertainment has trademarked something titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The application has been filed under categories pertaining to video game software, suggesting that this is a new IP.

Is Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet the rumored PS5 exclusive Warhammer game?

As pointed out on ResetEra, a wild rumor appeared on Reddit last December, claiming that a new Warhammer PS5 exclusive is in the works. The “leaker” has since scrubbed the post so there isn’t much to go by. However, given the title of this mystery project, we wonder if that wasn’t really a rumor.

Speaking of rumors, there isn’t anything credible that we can rely on to put pieces of the puzzle together here. That said, Santa Monica Studio has long been rumored to be working on a sci-fi game (possibly canceled), and then there’s Naughty Dog who is reportedly working on a fantasy title. We do know that Bend Studio is also working on a new IP but nothing suggests that it’s a space-related project.

Sony announced earlier today that it will not be releasing a new installment for any major existing franchises until at least March 2025. It remains to be seen if Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a brand-new IP or that rumored Warhammer project.