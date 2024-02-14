Sony Not Releasing New Games From Major Existing IPs Before March 2025

Sony Interactive Entertainment has said that it will not be releasing PS5 exclusives from any major existing IPs before March 2025. As a result, the company expects a decrease in software sales as well as a “slight decrease” in first-party software profit.

Sony committed to producing “high quality” PS5 exclusives and live service games

Hiroki Totoki, Sony Group CFO and Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman, has said that the company is committed to producing “high quality” titles and live service games. He added that there are “major projects” in development at present but no major existing first-party franchises are due to receive new installments until at least March 2025.

Beyond previously announced new IP like Concord, it’s not known how many unannounced new IPs Sony has in development and what their release windows are. Sony says that the PS5 has now entered the latter part of its life cycle, and the company foresees a gradual decline in sales.

Speaking of sales, Sony has revised its ambitious forecast of selling 25 million PS5s in the current financial year. With just one quarter to go, the company now hopes to sell a total of 21 million units for the year. This means that at least 4.6 million more PS5s need to be sold before March 31, 2024.