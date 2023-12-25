Original God of War Trilogy Reportedly Getting PS5 Remaster

An insider has claimed that Sony‘s remastering the original God of War trilogy for the PS5. The first two games in the series have previously been remastered for the PS3 and were also available on the PS Vita. God of War 3, which originally released on the PS3, has also been remastered for the PS4 and is currently playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

How credible is the God of War Trilogy PS5 remaster rumor?

This rumor — which has been circulating all weekend — came from Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, who doesn’t exactly have an impeccable track record when it comes to leaks. However, Baker has previously shared insider information pertaining to Sony that was corroborated by reliable sources and turned out to be true.

In an XboxEra podcast with fellow insider and journalist Jeff Grubb, Baker claimed to have heard that the first three games in the God of War series will eventually land on the PS5 but he couldn’t confirm whether they will be straight ports of the PS3 remasters or not.

Baker added that he doesn’t believe God of War: Ascension will be part of the package. Ascension released in 2013 for the PS3, and was the last game to feature Terrence C. Carson as the voice of Kratos.