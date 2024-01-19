God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Update Rewards Players for Taking Risks

Santa Monica Studio rolled out God of War Ragnarok Valhalla update 05.04 last night, adjusting score calculations for risk taking. Those who take a more risky approach in Valhalla DLC while avoiding death will be rewarded with higher scores.
God of War Ragnarok Valhalla update 05.04 patch notes (January 2024)
Complete patch notes are as follows:
BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue where rifts would not close and block progression after many hours of play
- Fixed an issue preventing the Rönd of Purification from being unlocked successfully
- Adjusted score calculations (Settings / Difficulty Hud Visualization to enable) to increase reward for higher risk taking and avoiding death
- Fixed an issue with final score calculation being lower than expected after using suspend and resume
- Fixed an issue where health stones would erroneously re-appear
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the Axe Weapon Glyph: Bare Force from ever being offered
- Fixed an issue where the Axe Labor: Pride of the Frost would not update correctly
- Improved re-roll tokens to not present the previous runic options at Runic Glyph chests
- Three burden opportunities per attempt can now be guaranteed if the player has an open burden glyph slot when arriving at the Labyrinth
- Fixed an issue preventing the Hind of Deadly Vitality and Hilt of Weightless Recovery from being fully upgraded in New Game +
- Various glyph and combat balance tuning for improved game health
GENERAL STABILITY
- Fixed an issue where the Lost Items chest would be open after returning to base game preventing the acquisition of Valhalla completion unlocks
- Fixed an issue where Kratos could fall through the world when interacting with a rift
- Fixed an issue where the Chest Breaker upgrade would not work in the Vanaheim sanctuary
- Fixed a crash related to burdens and challenges in the menu
- Fixed an issue where a part of Mimir and Sigrun’s story would be skipped
- Kratos did some work on his shoulders to round them out a bit more
- Various additional smaller stability fixes