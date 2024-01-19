God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Update Rewards Players for Taking Risks

Santa Monica Studio rolled out God of War Ragnarok Valhalla update 05.04 last night, adjusting score calculations for risk taking. Those who take a more risky approach in Valhalla DLC while avoiding death will be rewarded with higher scores.

Complete patch notes are as follows:

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where rifts would not close and block progression after many hours of play

Fixed an issue preventing the Rönd of Purification from being unlocked successfully

Adjusted score calculations (Settings / Difficulty Hud Visualization to enable) to increase reward for higher risk taking and avoiding death

Fixed an issue with final score calculation being lower than expected after using suspend and resume

Fixed an issue where health stones would erroneously re-appear

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Axe Weapon Glyph: Bare Force from ever being offered

Fixed an issue where the Axe Labor: Pride of the Frost would not update correctly

Improved re-roll tokens to not present the previous runic options at Runic Glyph chests

Three burden opportunities per attempt can now be guaranteed if the player has an open burden glyph slot when arriving at the Labyrinth

Fixed an issue preventing the Hind of Deadly Vitality and Hilt of Weightless Recovery from being fully upgraded in New Game +

Various glyph and combat balance tuning for improved game health

GENERAL STABILITY