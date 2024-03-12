Monster Hunter World Sales Reach Staggering New Landmark

As the Monster Hunter franchise enters its 20th anniversary year, Monster Hunter World solidifies its place as the best-selling entry.

Monster Hunter World is King of the Monsters

Capcom revealed that combined physical and digital sales of all versions of Monster Hunter World, including Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition, have seen the popular entry pass the 25 million mark.

It was already Capcom’s best-selling title of all time, ahead of stablemate Monster Hunter Rise.

The series as a whole has racked up 97 million sales as of December 2023. it’s Capcom’s second most successful series behind Resident Evil, which has 154 million unit sales at this time. Street Fighter sits third on 53 million.

Capcom put out an official statement on the landmark achievement

”Celebrating its 20th anniversary in March 2024, the Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends and has since grown into a global phenomenon, with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 97 million units as of December 31, 2023.

With Monster Hunter: World, Capcom drove the Monster Hunter series to global-brand status with a series-first worldwide simultaneous launch and international promotional activities, establishing the game as Capcom’s best-selling title of all time within a month of its release. In the six years since the game’s launch, Capcom has continued to promote digital sales, leading Monster Hunter: World to achieve a new Capcom all-time-record of 25 million cumulative units sold. Further, in December of last year Capcom revealed Monster Hunter Wilds, garnering broad attention with the announcement that the latest title in the series is scheduled for release in 2025.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.”