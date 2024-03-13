PlayStation Store ‘Essential Picks’ Sale Returns With New Discounts

PlayStation Store‘s ‘Essential Picks’ sale has returned, bringing new discounts on thousands of PS4 and PS5 games. Highlights include Dead Island 2 (45% off) and The Crew: Motorfest (50% off).

All games included in PlayStation Store ‘Essential Picks’ Sale for March 2024

Complete list of discounted titles can be found below courtesy of PS Blog. Make sure to log into your local PS Store page for regional prices. The sale will end on March 27.