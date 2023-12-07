Sega Reveals New Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi & More Games in Development

Sega has revealed several new games that are in development, including new entries in the Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi series.

The trailer shows two people experiencing a city blackout, followed by footage from several new installments of beloved Sega franchises. The five games revealed to be in development are Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi, though more titles are also teased. No release dates or consoles are shown, though brief video clips from each title can be seen.

Check out the trailer for all of the different Sega games on YouTube below:

What is the most recent Sega game to be released?

The most recent title published by Sega was Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which was developed by Ryu ga Gotoku Studio. Released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 9. The latest Like a Dragon game was released to favorable reviews due to its story and action-packed gameplay.