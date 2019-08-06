Sega has announced its full gamescom 2019 lineup, and one of the recent additions to the company’s schedule features a brand new AAA game that will be revealed at the show. A press release from Sega indicated that “visitors will be treated to a first-hand look at an all-new AAA game that has yet to be revealed to the public.”

While little else is known about the upcoming game, Sega did confirm its lineup for the show. It will feature the following items:

Unannounced AAA Title

Catherine: Full Body

Two Point Hospital

Sega Genesis Mini / Mega Drive Mini

Earlier in 2019, during a Q&A for the company’s investors, Sega stated that it wanted to focus on making online games in the West, which might be implemented with this new AAA title. Some are thinking it will be a new game in the Sonic series, but there are also several franchises that could be revitalized like Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, or something from the Alien series. It might even be a new IP.

gamescom will run from August 20th to August 24th in Cologne, Germany and feature lots of new game announcements and the presence of huge developers and publishers. Sony revealed it will be in attendance, and will be showing a handful of games like Death Stranding. It was also announced that over 15 publishers will show off new content during Geoff Keighley’s pre-show.

The German event is massive, in terms of number of visitors, peaking in 2018 with over 370,000 attendees. Because of this, the trade show is one of the most important of the year, with the likes of E3 and PAX.

We’ll keep you updated with all things Sega and gamescom 2019, so stay tuned for our coverage of the show. We’re hoping for some exciting announcements from the various developers and publishers attending the event.

What do you think Sega’s new title will be? Something Sonic related? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]