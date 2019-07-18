Sony may have skipped one of gaming’s biggest shows by sitting out E3 2019, but it will reportedly appear at gamescom 2019. While it has seeming confirmed an appearance, it remains a mystery as to what exactly the company has planned for the show in Cologne, Germany. Regardless of the specifics, however, this is good news.

Senior Gaming Tech & Media Editor for Walmart Canada Paul Hunter shared the information on Twitter, which comes from another of the platform’s users, GraviKnight. Apparently, promotional material for gamescom 2019 featured confirmation that Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft will attend the trade show, which is scheduled to begin at the end of August. The supposed promo material also indicates that publishers like Electronic Arts, THQ Nordic, Capcom, and Bethesda Softworks will take part in the festivities.

See the post in question below:

If Sony does indeed bring its PlayStation brand to gamescom, what should fans expect? Perhaps more footage of the MediEvil remake and Death Stranding will appear, as both of which are slated to launch this fall. We’ll have to wait and see.

While Sony has yet to officially confirm its gamescom 2019 appearance, another publisher previously said it won’t be there. Blizzard Entertainment will not attend in any capacity. The company won’t even have a booth, it announced a couple of months ago. Instead, the Diablo studio wants to ensure it maintains a “renewed” focus on its game development ventures.

Gamescom 2019 will kick off on August 20th and come to a close on August 24th. An announcement show, Gamescom: Opening Night Live, hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley will take place on August 19th. A livestream for this particular part of the event will go live that day at 2:00pm EST.

[Source: GraviKnight, Paul Hunter on Twitter via GamesRadar]