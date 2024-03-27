PS Plus Essential Games for April 2024 Revealed

As March concludes, Sony has revealed the three PlayStation Plus Essential tier games for April 2024.

As usual, the PlayStation Blog has revealed which games will be available as part of the PS Plus Essential tier next month. This time around, those games are:

Immortals of Aveum (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)

All three games will become available to download through PS Plus on Tuesday, April 2 and will remain available until Monday, May 6. Additionally, a PlayStation Plus exclusive Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle will be released, which contains the following:

Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin

Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin

Runner Sojourn Epic Skin

Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin

Construction Ramattra Epic Skin

Matsuri Kiriko Epic Skin

Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin

Amethyst Illari Epic Skin

Rugby Mauga Epic Skin

5x Battle Pass Tier Skips

Here are some details about each of April’s games:

Immortals of Aveum was first released on August 22, 2023. Developed by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts, the first-person shooter has players wielding different types of spells in magical combat in order to save the realms.

Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game from developers Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive. In it, players protect the Overworld from all manner of piglins from the fearsome Nether by building and improving upon their defenses and units.

Finally, Skul: The Hero Slayer is a roguelike action platformer that puts players in the role of the titular skeleton as he traverses procedurally generated stages and battles bosses while using a variety of different heads and abilities.