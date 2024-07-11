Concord Beta Free for PS Plus Members This Weekend

Sony has announced that it’s opening Concord beta early access to PS Plus members for free this weekend, no pre-orders required. Previously, the early access weekend was reserved for those who pre-ordered any edition of the game. However, those who have an active PS Plus membership — irrespective of tier — can now simply jump in.

Those who do not have an active PS Plus membership and still want to join Concord’s beta will either need to pre-order to jump in this weekend, or wait for an upcoming open beta. Early access beta will be open between July 12 (10 a.m. PDT) – 14, and open beta will take place between July 18 (10 a.m. PDT) – 21. Both PS5 and PC players can participate.

Those who have pre-ordered Concord will receive four extra codes to invite their friends. As for how to join, just go to Concord’s PS Store page and hit download. Pre-download for early access will go live today at 10 a.m. PDT and pre-download for the open beta will become available on July 17 at the same time.

In terms of content, all 16 launch Freegunners will be unlocked, and players will be able to customize them to their liking. There will be three modes to play: Clash Point, Trophy Hunt, and Cargo Run. The four available maps will be Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, and Shock Risk.

During the open beta weekend, Firewalk will add the Area Control mode and Bone Mines map.

Last but not least, there will be beta rewards: a Frog Weapon Charm, a Star Flare Icon, and Business Card. While progress will carry over between betas, it won’t carry over to the full game.