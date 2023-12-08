Final Fantasy 16 First Expansion Out Now, Second Expansion Announced

Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy 16 DLC at last night’s The Game Awards 2023. The first expansion — Echoes of the Fallen — is out now. The second expansion is titled The Rising Tide, and will be released in Spring 2024.

Final Fantasy 16 DLC details

Echoes of the Fallen costs $9.99. The Rising Tide was not priced, but Square Enix did announce an Expansion Pass with both DLC for $24.99. Echoes of the Fallen becomes available in-game after players unlock Origin as a destination on the FF16 world map. You also have to complete the quests “Where There’s a Will” and “Priceless.”

“As the sun sets over the land of Valisthea, strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Could they be the sinister fruit of a long-slumbering Mothercrystal — one the world never knew existed?” reads an official synopsis. “Setting out in search of answers, Clive and company encounter a group of suspicious traders. Their trail leads them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire and the terrible secrets that await within…”

Echoes of the Fallen comes with two special bonuses: the iconic Buster Sword and new background music “Away (1987) Orchestrion Roll.”

The Rising Tide will be detailed ahead of its release.