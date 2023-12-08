Final Fantasy 16 DLC was being considered

Final Fantasy 16 First Expansion Out Now, Second Expansion Announced

By Zarmena Khan

Square Enix unveiled Final Fantasy 16 DLC at last night’s The Game Awards 2023. The first expansion — Echoes of the Fallen — is out now. The second expansion is titled The Rising Tide, and will be released in Spring 2024.

Final Fantasy 16 DLC details

Echoes of the Fallen costs $9.99. The Rising Tide was not priced, but Square Enix did announce an Expansion Pass with both DLC for $24.99. Echoes of the Fallen becomes available in-game after players unlock Origin as a destination on the FF16 world map. You also have to complete the quests “Where There’s a Will” and “Priceless.”

“As the sun sets over the land of Valisthea, strange, dark crystals begin to circulate on the black market. Could they be the sinister fruit of a long-slumbering Mothercrystal — one the world never knew existed?” reads an official synopsis. “Setting out in search of answers, Clive and company encounter a group of suspicious traders. Their trail leads them to a long-abandoned Fallen tower known as the Sagespire and the terrible secrets that await within…”

Echoes of the Fallen comes with two special bonuses: the iconic Buster Sword and new background music “Away (1987) Orchestrion Roll.”

The Rising Tide will be detailed ahead of its release.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related