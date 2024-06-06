Final Fantasy 16 Update 1.33 Is Out But Performance Mode Still Needs Work

Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy 16 PS5 update 1.33, the patch notes for which reveal numerous gameplay fixes. Unfortunately, however, there’s still no respite for those who want to experience the game in Performance Mode. One year on, FF16 still struggles in Performance Mode, with fans now expecting a PS5 Pro patch to resolve the issue.

Complete patch notes for today’s FF16 update are as follows:

System

Color-coding added to custom controller layout button assignments to improve visibility.

Others

The following issues have been addressed:

Incorrect enemy hitboxes for certain battle content.

Enemies in certain battles not behaving properly under certain conditions.

Precision Sic not behaving properly when used in conjunction with certain abilities.

Minor, non-lore impacting inconsistencies within Vivian’s State of the Realm report.

Incorrect information within Vivian’s State of the Realm report.

Ability execution on all controller layout types being limited to buttons assigned to Ready Eikonic Abilities (Hold) + Attack / Magic.

Certain commands not functioning properly when using a custom controller layout.

Minor spelling and grammar mistakes.

Rumor has it that Final Fantasy XVI will eventually make its way to Xbox, so all eyes are on the Xbox Showcase this month.