Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Update 1.040 Fixes Progression Blockers

Square Enix has rolled out Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 update 1.040, and while it’s a minor patch, it does fix some major issues like progression-breaking bugs and display issues. Other fixes include issues players encountered during battle, and Gambit Gears mini game bugs.

Complete patch notes for FF7 Rebirth update 1.040 are as follows:

Fixes to bugs that would very occasionally prevent game progress under specific conditions.

Fixes that allow the player to acquire photo frames if a bug occurs that would prevent their acquisition after fulfilling the relevant unlock conditions.

Fixes to bugs that are triggered under specific circumstances in battle.

Fixes to a bug where information was not shown on screen when selecting to play Stage 2 of the Gambit Gears mini game on Hard Mode.

Fixes to several display-related bugs.

Improvements to the overall game stability.

FF7 Rebirth sales, along with those of FF16, remain below Square Enix’s expectations. The company has recently announced that it’s doing away with platform exclusivity, presumably due to sales being restricted by limited current-gen install base. With AAA development budgets continuing to rise, exclusivity deals certainly aren’t as lucrative as they used to be.