PS Store sale

PS Store New Year 2024 Sale Kicks Off Today

By Zarmena Khan

The PS Store‘s first sale of 2024 is here, bringing with it discounts of up to 75% on a variety of games. Highlights include EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition (60% off) and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (60% off).

Complete list of titles discounted in PS Store’s New Year 2024 sale

Head over to your local PS Store page for regional prices. The sale will end on January 31.

  • 60 Seconds! Reatomized
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition
  • Ad Infinitum PS5
  • Afterimage
  • Ancient Dungeon VR
  • Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man
  • Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man
  • Arcade Series: 3-in-1 Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Legacy of the First Blade
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Siege of Paris
  • Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids
  • Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Astroneer
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
  • Battlefield V Definitive Edition
  • Beyond: Two Souls
  • Black Adder Crime Scene
  • Blue Flames
  • Blue Flames PS5
  • Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
  • Born Of Bread
  • Bratz®: Flaunt Your Fashion – Complete Edition
  • Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
  • Carnival Games
  • Chained Echoes
  • Chernobylite
  • Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack PS4
  • Chernobylite – Autumn Dread Pack PS5
  • Chernobylite – White Rose Pack PS4
  • Chernobylite – White Rose Pack PS5
  • Clone Drone In The Danger Zone
  • Clue/Cluedo
  • Cluedo – Epic Crime Collection
  • Construction Simulator – Spaceport Bundle
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Dakar Desert Rally
  • Dakar Desert Rally – Classics Vehicle Pack #1
  • Dakar Desert Rally – Deluxe Edition
  • Dakar Desert Rally – Legends Pack
  • Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS4
  • Dakar Desert Rally – Season Pass PS5
  • Dakar Desert Rally – SnowRunner Trucks Pack
  • Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
  • Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS4
  • Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle PS5
  • Dead Island: Definitive Edition
  • Dead Space – Deluxe Edition
  • Deadly Frost Pack
  • Deadly Frost Pack PS5
  • Demeo
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
  • Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
  • Diablo® Prime Evil Collection – Upgrade
  • DIGIMON SURVIVE – EU
  • DLC – Terminator: Resistance – Annihilation Line
  • DLC02 Sonic Superstars – LEGO Fun Pack
  • DmC: Devil May Cry – Definitive Edition
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – PS4 & PS5
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Add-On)
  • DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 3
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Legendary Edition
  • DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – Rally Edition
  • DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing (BASE GAME)
  • Drunkn Bar Fight
  • Dying Light – Platinium Edition
  • EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition
  • eFootball™ 2024: Leo Messi Edition
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Everybody’s Golf
  • Fallout 4 – Automatron PS4
  • Fallout 4 – Contraptions Workshop
  • Fallout 4 – Far Harbor
  • Fallout 4 – Nuka-World
  • Fallout 4 – Vault-Tec Workshop
  • Fallout 4 – Wasteland Workshop
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
  • Far Cry 6 – Season Pass
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
  • FAR CRY®6 Gold Edition
  • Fernbus
  • Fernbus – Bus Pack 1
  • Fernbus – Bus Pack 2
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolus
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ignis
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Prompto
  • Final Fantasy XV – Royal Edition
  • Final Fantasy XV – Royal Pack
  • Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass
  • Fishing: North Atlantic
  • Fishing: North Atlantic – A.F. Theriault
  • Fishing: North Atlantic – Scallops
  • Gangs of Sherwood
  • Gas Station Simulator
  • Generation Zero ® – Base Warfare Starter Bundle
  • Generation Zero® – Reinforced Flakmoped Pack
  • Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
  • Goat Simulator
  • Goat Simulator 3
  • GOL2 – Age of Giants World
  • GOL2 – El Dorado
  • GOL2 – Frozen Lands World
  • GOL2 – IAP Season Pass
  • GOL2 – Lunar Age World
  • GOL2 – Sandy Shores World
  • GOL2 – Sweet Haven World
  • GOL2 – Under The Sea World
  • GOTY Upgrade Bundle
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
  • Hajwala
  • Hammerwatch II
  • Hammerwatch II: Anniversary Pack
  • Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition
  • Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
  • HATSUNE MIKU PROJECT DIVA X – Unlock All Module Keys
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
  • Helldivers: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
  • Hobo: Tough Life
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • Hunting Simulator
  • Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition
  • Isonzo
  • Isonzo – Reserve Pack
  • Isonzo – Veteran Pack
  • Jak 3
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jumanji: The Video Game
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind
  • Kingdom Hearts III – Re:Mind + Concert Video
  • Laika: Aged Through Blood
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Season Pass
  • LEGO The Incredibles
  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection
  • Little Nightmares
  • Little Nightmares I & II Bundle PS4 & PS5
  • Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
  • Macan PS4&PS5
  • Mad Max
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Call to Arms
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Heroes of the Inner Sphere
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Legend of the Kestrel Lancers
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – Rise of Rasalhague
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – The Dragon’s Gambit
  • MediEvil
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
  • Monster Hunter Rise – Bundle Deluxe Kit
  • Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
  • Monster Hunter Rise PS4 & PS5
  • Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak
  • Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Deluxe Kit
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack
  • Moving Out
  • Moving Out – Movers In Paradise
  • Moving Out – The Employees of the Month Pack
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
  • Musashi
  • MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Special Edition
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
  • NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4
  • Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • Need for Speed Rivals – Complete Edition
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Standard Edition
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Ultimate Edition
  • On The Road
  • One Piece: Burning Blood
  • Overpass 2
  • Paleo Pines
  • Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
  • Plague Inc The Cure
  • Plague Inc: Evolved
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds
  • Rabbids Party of Legends
  • Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Real Truck Simulator USA : Car Games
  • Red Matter
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack
  • Resident Evil 2 – Extra DLC Pack (PS5)
  • Resident Evil 2 (PS5)
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Resident Evil 3 – Classic Costume Pack
  • RESIDENT EVIL 3 – Classic Costume Pack (PS5)
  • Resident Evil 3 (PS5)
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS5
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Season Pass_PS5
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS4
  • Resident Evil Village Gold Edition PS5
  • Resident Exvil 7 – End of Zoe
  • Resident Exvil 7 – End of Zoe_PS5
  • Ryoma Growth Support Kit
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
  • SEGA Mega Drive Classics
  • Session – Year One Complete Edition
  • Shinsengumi Enjoyment Set
  • Shredders
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer
  • Slender: The Arrival (Anniversary Edition)
  • Snooker 19
  • Snooker 19 – Challenge Pack
  • Snooker 19: Gold Edition
  • Snow Miku 2010-2015 Pack
  • Snow Miku 2016
  • SnowRunner – 2 Year Anniversary Edition
  • SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass
  • SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass + Year 2 Pass + Year 3 Pass
  • Sonic Forces
  • Sonic Frontiers Standard Edition (Main Game)
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Sonic Superstars – Digital Deluxe Upgrade Pack
  • Special Edition (EU/US/ASIA)
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
  • SteamWorld Build
  • SteamWorld Build & Dig
  • Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
  • Synth Riders
  • Team Sonic Racing
  • Teardown – Season Pass
  • Teardown – Ultimate Edition
  • TERA Coin 1,000
  • TERA Coin 10,000 (+1,000 Bonus)
  • TERA Coin 2,000 (+100 Bonus)
  • TERA Coin 5,000 (+300 Bonus)
  • Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
  • The Assignment
  • The Consequence
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • The Evil Within
  • The Executioner
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  • The Jackbox Party Pack Trilogy
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Outfit Pack Bundle
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Ambusher Pack
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Labrador Retriever
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild™ – Traveler’s Cosmetic Bundle
  • Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass
  • Tourist Bus Simulator
  • Tourist Bus Simulator – Bus Pack 1
  • Tourist Bus Simulator – Bus Pack 2
  • Truck Driver
  • Truck Driver – Heading North DLC
  • Truck Simulator Driver 2023: Europe Cargo
  • UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline
  • Wild Card Football
  • Wild Card Football – Deluxe Edition
  • Wild Card Football – Season Pass
  • Wild Card Football – Ultimate Edition
  • Wild Card Football – Ultimate Outfit Pack
  • Wizard with a Gun – Deluxe Edition
  • Wolf Simulator : RPG Survival Animal Battle
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • WRC 5 eSports Edition
  • WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC Collection
Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related