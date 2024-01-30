Sonic X Shadow Generations Is Reportedly the Next Sonic Game

Several insiders have claimed that the next Sonic The Hedgehog game is titled Sonic X Shadow Generations. Yesterday, a report emerged that Sega plans to show off a Sonic game soon and it was widely assumed to be a Sonic Generations remaster of sorts. However, it now looks like we’re in for a new game.
Sonic X Shadow Generations expected to be showcased at PlayStation State of Play
Rumor of a new Sonic game first came from Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker in a cryptic tweet where he wrote, “Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation.” Many assumed that Baker meant a new Sonic Generations game or remaster. Later, insider Kurakasis said that the game was titled Sonic X Shadow Generations, which was further corroborated by a journalist.
All eyes are now on tomorrow’s State of Play, which will kick off at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and will last over 40 minutes. Sony has confirmed that Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin will make an appearance. Other titles expected to appear are Until Dawn remake, Silent Hill 2 Remake, a new Metro game, Death Stranding 2, and Judas, among others.
This morning, Hideo Kojima asked fans to tune in for the State of Play on his Instagram, further convincing them that Death Stranding 2 will be at the event.