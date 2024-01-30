Sonic X Shadow Generations Is Reportedly the Next Sonic Game

Several insiders have claimed that the next Sonic The Hedgehog game is titled Sonic X Shadow Generations. Yesterday, a report emerged that Sega plans to show off a Sonic game soon and it was widely assumed to be a Sonic Generations remaster of sorts. However, it now looks like we’re in for a new game.

Sonic X Shadow Generations expected to be showcased at PlayStation State of Play

Rumor of a new Sonic game first came from Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker in a cryptic tweet where he wrote, “Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation.” Many assumed that Baker meant a new Sonic Generations game or remaster. Later, insider Kurakasis said that the game was titled Sonic X Shadow Generations, which was further corroborated by a journalist.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

This is accurate — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) January 30, 2024

All eyes are now on tomorrow’s State of Play, which will kick off at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET and will last over 40 minutes. Sony has confirmed that Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin will make an appearance. Other titles expected to appear are Until Dawn remake, Silent Hill 2 Remake, a new Metro game, Death Stranding 2, and Judas, among others.

This morning, Hideo Kojima asked fans to tune in for the State of Play on his Instagram, further convincing them that Death Stranding 2 will be at the event.