Report: PS5 Console Exclusive Concord Is Inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy

A new report claims that Firewalk Studios’ PS5 and PC multiplayer shooter Concord will be showcased soon, possibly at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play. First revealed during the May 2023 State of Play showcase, the game is billed as a sci-fi PvP first-person shooter.

Concord PS5 gameplay reveal reportedly coming soon

According to reliable insider billbil-kun, who has a stellar track record when it comes to leaks, Concord’s gameplay will be shown off soon. Billbil-kun can’t say for sure if we’ll see it at the upcoming State of Play, but they do know that it’s “strongly inspired by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy universe.” The leaker further states that Concord’s next showcase will also include an announcement of at least some of its characters.

Earlier this morning, we reported that State of Play’s lineup may have been leaked. It didn’t include any mention of Concord but the leaker — Shpeshal_Nick — did say that Sony might have more to show than what he’s shared. Billbil-kun says that there’s “a very good chance” that Concord will be one of the games at the upcoming event.

“Every time you log on is the beginning of a new adventure and every match is an opportunity for a new story,” Firewalk says of Concord. Stay tuned for updates.