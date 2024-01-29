PlayStation State of Play

Next PlayStation State of Play Lineup Reportedly Leaked

By Zarmena Khan

Sony’s next PlayStation State of Play is reportedly being held by the end of January/early February, and if a new rumor is to be believed, we now have at least part of the event’s lineup. There are conflicting reports about the date the State of Play will be held, but apparently, it’ll be sometime this week.

Rumored PlayStation State of Play January/February 2024 games lineup

This rumor comes from insider Shpeshal_Nick, who has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks, but this particular one has been referenced by other trustworthy leakers including billbil-kun, so it’s worth sharing.

Deciphering the tweet above, here’s the lineup:

Most of this list isn’t surprising. According to another insider Kurakasis, the Metro game will be a VR game titled Metro: Awakening. We’re guessing that this will be a PSVR2 exclusive. As for Judas, it’s BioShock creator Ken Levine’s new game which we were previously told will release in the fiscal year ending March 2025, so it could be out sometime later this year.

Take this leak with a grain of salt for now.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related