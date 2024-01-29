Next PlayStation State of Play Lineup Reportedly Leaked

Sony’s next PlayStation State of Play is reportedly being held by the end of January/early February, and if a new rumor is to be believed, we now have at least part of the event’s lineup. There are conflicting reports about the date the State of Play will be held, but apparently, it’ll be sometime this week.

Rumored PlayStation State of Play January/February 2024 games lineup

This rumor comes from insider Shpeshal_Nick, who has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks, but this particular one has been referenced by other trustworthy leakers including billbil-kun, so it’s worth sharing.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we’ll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you’ll need to catch the metro. Just don’t be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

Deciphering the tweet above, here’s the lineup:

Most of this list isn’t surprising. According to another insider Kurakasis, the Metro game will be a VR game titled Metro: Awakening. We’re guessing that this will be a PSVR2 exclusive. As for Judas, it’s BioShock creator Ken Levine’s new game which we were previously told will release in the fiscal year ending March 2025, so it could be out sometime later this year.

I can reveal that a new Metro game, which is going to be announced very soon, is a VR game titled



METRO AWAKENING#metro #metrogame #metroawakening pic.twitter.com/xFwpJE0vV5 — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) January 29, 2024

Take this leak with a grain of salt for now.