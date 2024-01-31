Watch the PlayStation State of Play January 2024 Livestream

2024’s first PlayStation State of Play is almost upon us, with the livestream kicking off at 2 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. CET. The event will be over 40 minutes long, and will showcase first-party and third-party PS5 and PSVR2 offerings set for release this year “and beyond.”

PlayStation State of Play livestream and what to expect

The livestream is embedded below, so make sure to tune in.

As for what you can expect, Sony has already confirmed that Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade will be making an appearance. There’s a strong chance that we’ll see Silent Hill 2 Remake, Death Stranding 2, the rumored Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Until Dawn’s PS5, PC versions — whether that’s a remaster or a remake is anybody’s guess right now.

Rumor has it that a Metro VR game and BioShock creator Ken Levine’s Judas will also make an appearance. Speaking of rumors, we reported earlier today that known insider Dusk Golem seems fairly confident that the unannounced Silent Hill: The Short Message will be shadow dropped today.

As usual, keep expectations in check!