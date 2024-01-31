Silent Hill: The Short Message Possibly Shadow Dropping Today, Insider Says

A wild rumor is circulating that Konami may shadow drop Silent Hill: The Short Message during today’s PlayStation State of Play. The title was first rated for the PS5 in December 2022 but has yet to be officially revealed.

What is Silent Hill: The Short Message?

Screenshots of The Short Message, reportedly a playable teaser of some sort, were first leaked in 2022 by known insider Dusk Golem. The title’s existence was later confirmed by rating boards, which have only mentioned a PS5 version thus far. In November 2023, The Short Message’s entire plot was seemingly leaked by the Australian Classification Board, which also corroborated parts of Dusk Golem’s information about the story.

Now, Dusk Golem claims to have heard that not only will Silent Hill 2 Remake‘s release date be announced today at State of Play, but Konami will also shadow drop The Short Message. The insider personally believes what he’s heard is true, but as usual, take this with a massive grain of salt.

From the sound of things, Silent Hill: The Short Message isn’t a full-fledged game. If Dusk Golem’s information is accurate, we’ll find out after 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today what the title is all about.