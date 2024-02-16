Silent Hill Fans Can Vote on Name of New Monster

The official Silent Hill account on social media has given fans the chance to name Silent Hill: The Short Message’s flowery monster.

Fans will name new Silent Hill monster

The poll has four choices and two days to vote on it, presumably to make the winning name canon to Silent Hill lore.

Concept Artist Masahiro Ito's monster in SILENT HILL: The Short Message is the first time in 20 years that he's designed a new creature for the series.



We want to give our fans the chance to officially name his new creation. Cast your vote below.#SilentHill #SHTSM — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) February 16, 2024

Silent Hill: The Short Message is a short first-person horror title that was released for free on the PS5. Having clocked up more than a million downloads in it’s first week, it’s more than doubled that since, and despite mixed reception, the central monster is undeniably a highlight.

It sees legendary composer Akira Yamaoka return to score a Silent Hill game again, and creator Masahiro Ito is also involved in the modern spin on the formula, including designing the creature

The story of Silent Hill The Short Message is detailed below.

Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya’s message was clear — “can’t leave til you find it” — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?