Sakura Head Statue From Silent Hill the Short Message up for Pre-Order

Gecco has revealed a Silent Hill The Short Message Sakura Head statue, showing the blossom monster in fine detail.

The monster from the first Silent Hill game in a decade was officially named recently by the Silent Hill community, and has now been immortalized

Sakura Head Statue

”The psychological horror game “SILENT HILL: The Short Message” focuses on the common fears of today, and the Sakura head featured heavily in the game is recreated here as a 1/6 scale statue.

Thoroughly supervised by Masahiro Ito, the game’s concept artist, this is the first produced statue piece for the next generation of SILENT HILL fans.

The sculpture captures the “fragile beauty” symbolized by cherry blossoms and the “haunting horror” that psychologically drives players in the labyrinth-like underworld.

Great care has been taken in sculpting the body lines and legs to express the beauty that exists within the eerie creature.

The base is made in the image of the abandoned apartment building, detailed with sticky notes with curse words scattered on the fence and floor.”

The Sakura Head statue is up for pre-order now and will be shipped between September and November 2024. It’s on the site for ¥54,780, which is roughly £285/$360 before shipping.