Silent Hill: The Short Message Out Now, 2 Remake Gets Combat Trailer

After rumors of a surprise drop, Silent Hill: The Short Message was not only shown off, but confirmed for release today.

During PlayStation’s State of Play on Wednesday, Konami showed off a ton of Silent Hill related content, including a launch trailer for The Short Message. The title is an exploration-based horror game that sees players exploring a mysterious Villa through first-person in order to try and figure out what happened to her friend.

The game is available now and for free, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

Check out the launch trailer for Silent Hill: The Short Message below:

Silent Hill 2 Combat Trailer Details Incredible Looking Remake

Alongside the news of The Short Message’s release, Konami also showed off a new trailer for Silent Hill 2, mainly focused on the combat that will be included in the remake.

In the trailer, James Sunderland can be seen moving through a house, before stumbling upon a few monsters and various scenes of combat are shown. No official release information was announced, however, with the game simply noted as being in development.

Check out the new Silent Hill 2 remake’s combat trailer below: