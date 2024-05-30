Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Finally Set as Konami Release Lengthy Gameplay Footage

The day has finally come. The Silent Hill 2 Remake release date has been set, and it’s coming this year.

During the PlayStation State of Play, it was revealed that the Bloober team’s revival of the beloved psychological horror classic will hit PS5 and Steam on October 8, 2024.

The news came with a fresh look at the game itself, including lots of messed up shenanigans you’d expect. Fans not keen on the combat focus in a previous trailer will probably not be comforted by this one though.

Later, the Silent Hill Transmission stream gave us an extended 13-minute look at the game in action. It showed off plenty of memorable moments featured in the original game, and we got to see a few more of the characters outside James Sunderland. It ended with a tease of a particularly big moment. There’s also some pretty cool stuff about Christophe Gans’ Return to Silent Hill movie, which is also a Silent Hill 2 adaptation.

If the gameplay soothed some of your fears about remaking the game, the Deluxe Edition incentives give James custom hats, including Robbie the Rabbit and Pyramid Head. There’s also no physical Deluxe Edition. Can’t have it all, eh?