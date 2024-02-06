Silent Hill: The Short Message Passes a Million Downloads

While the reception for Silent Hill: The Short Message has been mixed, to say the least, it’s still racking up the downloads on PS5.

Silent Hill: The Short Message hits a milestone

The free game, marking the series’ return for its 25th anniversary, has been downloaded over one million times since PlayStation’s State of Play last week, where it was first revealed and released.

Konami announced the milestone on social media.

It certainly shows the hunger for more Silent Hill is there, and despite a vocal disdain for The Short Message from some quarters, it’s connected with others.

It sees legendary composer Akira Yamaoka return to score a Silent Hill game again, and creator Masahiro Ito is also involved in the modern spin on the formula.

The story of Silent Hill The Short Message is detailed below.

Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya’s message was clear — “can’t leave til you find it” — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?