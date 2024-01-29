PlayStation State of Play January 2024 Announced, to Include 15+ Games

After reports and rumors that one was coming, Sony has announced that a PlayStation State of Play will be held this week, confirming a Wednesday premiere date.

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation State of Play January 2024 would be held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and will feature more than 15 games over its 40 minute runtime.

The State of Play will kick off on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels.

State of Play to feature several new titles, and many games coming in 2024 and beyond

According to Sony in a recent PlayStation Blog post, the event will feature some extended looks at both Shift Up’s upcoming action-adventure game Stellar Blade, as well as Team Ninja’s highly anticipated new game Rise of the Ronin.

Sony also noted that other titles coming to PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond will also be showcased, although it’s unknown exactly what other titles will be shown.

While it’s unknown what else will be shown, speculation amongst fans and other rumors have pointed to titles like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the Silent Hill 2 remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Death Stranding 2, and even a potential Until Dawn remaster have all been rumored to appear.